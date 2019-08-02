Florida Diner Wrote Anti-Gay Message on Bill in Place of Tip Before Stuffing It Down Female Manager’s Blouse

Frederic Sterry Smith / St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

A diner in St. Augustine, Florida was arrested for battery after he wrote an anti-gay message on his restaurant bill in place of a tip, and then ripped it up and stuffed it down the female manager’s blouse when confronted.

According to the Naples Daily News, Smith wrote “if he wasn’t gay” in the tip line of the receipt along with a big zero for a tip. The waiter showed it to the manager, and she confronted Smith outside. Smith took the bill from her, tore it up, grabbed her collar, and shoved it down her blouse, touching her breast.

Smith got into his car and drove off but was tracked down by police, the paper adds: ‘When police asked Smith about the incident, he became verbally abusive and angry and denied touching the woman, who — along with the 21-year-old woman — later identified Smith at the police station. “I can say whatever I want, to whoever I want!” Smith told police, the report stated. A female companion in the car told police, “We didn’t touch her,” as she looked away, the report also read. Smith was arrested and charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor. Bond was set at $500 and he was released Sunday from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office jail. ‘