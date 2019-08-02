Trump Mocks Elijah Cummings Over Reports of Burglary at Baltimore Home: ‘Too Bad!’

Donald Trump on Friday morning amped up his attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) by mocking him after his home was burglarized.

Tweeted Trump: “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

Trump was responding to a report that the congressman’s home was robbed last Saturday at 3:40 am.

Trump appears to be heading into his second week of racist attacks on the Maryland congressman.

UPDATE: Following Trump’s tweet, Cummings released the following statement: “An individual attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 AM on Saturday, July 27. I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house. I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.”