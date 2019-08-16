Greenland, Dave Salmoni, Miley Cyrus, Justin Carroll, Ghislaine Maxwell, Pete Buttigieg, Rashida Tlaib: HOT LINKS

GREENLAND. Trump wants to buy Greenland from Denmark. Denmark says it’s not for sale: “Talk of a Greenland purchase was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that the notion had been laughed off by some advisers as a joke but was taken more seriously by others in the White House.”

PAUL KRUGMAN. Trumpanomics is a flop: “Neither I nor anyone else is predicting a replay of the 2008 crisis. It’s not even clear whether we’re heading for recession. But the bond market is telling us that the smart money has become very gloomy about the economy’s prospects.”

BH90210. Here’s what Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and the others are getting paid for the reboot.

IN-N-OUT. Jeffrey Epstein “recruiter” Ghislaine Maxwell spotted at L.A. burger joint.

RASHIDA TLAIB. Congresswoman cancels visit to Israel after ban easement: ‘Israel’s interior ministry announced Friday that it would allow Tlaib to enter the country as a private citizen to visit her aging grandmother, after it banned her and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from going on a political trip amid pressure from President Trump. In a statement Friday morning, Tlaib said that she “decided to not travel to Palestine and Israel at this time. Visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions meant to humiliate me would break my grandmother’s heart.”‘

IOWA. Buttigieg plays catch-up up to rivals: “The 37-year-old mayor has yet to snag a single in-state endorsement in Iowa, and while his campaign has 57 staffers on the ground, it expanded to that number only recently. It’s a sharp contrast to other top Democratic candidates, who made investments in Iowa last winter to try to identify supporters and build a foundation for 2020, knowing the results here will shape the rest of the fight for the Democratic nomination.”

TEXAS. Homophobe Allen West launches bid for GOP Chair.

NORTHERN IRELAND. Asher’s Gay cake case going before European Court of Human Rights: ‘The owners of Ashers bakery in Belfast won a Supreme Court appeal last year over a claim that they had discriminated against a customer by refusing to make a cake iced with a pro gay marriage message. Now that ruling is to be challenged, on the basis that it “failed to give appropriate weight” to the human rights of Gareth Lee, who first brought legal action.’

RUSSIA. Gay couple had to flee for caring for their adopted children: ‘The revelation that Vaganov and his partner, Evgeny Erofeyev, have been raising their adopted sons together for nearly a decade put them squarely in the crosshairs of the Russian authorities. Since then, the couple have had to flee the country with their two sons, accused of breaking Russia’s infamous “gay propaganda law” simply by letting their children know that they are married.’

GOOGLE PLAY. App store accused by Hornet of anti-gay bias: “A popular gay social network has accused Google of discrimination after its app was removed from Google’s Play store several times without warning. Hornet said Google often employed moderators in Malaysia, where same-sex relationships are illegal, to vet apps.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

JAPAN. Taron Egerton is still rocketing with Elton John.

NEW YORK. Upstate candidate smeared with fake flyers: ‘Justin Carroll, 37, of Clinton, N.Y., says he learned of the flyers another candidate for office in the town of about 4,300 people had forwarded it to him. The crudely-made flyer features the word “Pride” at the top in rainbow letters, and purports to be a letter sent to Democratic voters, telling them to “join our Democratic team” of candidates for office and touting the fact that Carroll would be the first LGBTQ Town Justice if elected this November.’

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Zeroville starring James Franco.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Miley Cyrus break-up track “Slide Away”.

WILD ANIMALS OF THE DAY. With Dave Salmoni.

FRIDAY FLASH. Mauro Gama.