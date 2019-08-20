Joe Biden Says He’s Ablest Candidate to Beat an ‘Erratic, Vicious, Bullying President’ in First Major Ad Buy: WATCH

Joe Biden’s campaign comes for Donald Trump in its first major ad buy, released on Tuesday.

Mediaite reports: ‘The ad, entitled “Bones,” will air in Iowa at the top of Biden’s latest visit to the state, and it will target viewer markets in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities, and Sioux City. CNN reports that the campaign also intends to launch a six-figure digital ad campaign in the coming weeks.’

Says the ad’s narrator: “He’ll restore the soul of a nation battered by an erratic, vicious, bullying president.”

The ad got praise on Morning Joe, as Joe Scarborough called it a “very hopeful, almost Reaganesque vision of where this country can be.”

Al Sharpton praised the ad as well.