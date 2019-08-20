Susan Sarandon Slammed for Taking Potshot at Elizabeth Warren at Bernie Sanders Event in Iowa: WATCH

Susan Sarandon appeared to take a potshot at Elizabeth Warren at a campaign event for Bernie Sanders in Iowa on Monday.

“He is not someone who used to be a Republican,” said Sarandon, who is frequently criticized for helping Trump get elected in 2016. Warren was a registered Republican until the mid-1990s.

Said Sarandon at the event: “When people know and when they hear the senator’s policies, when they see his track record, when they know how authentic he is and how he has been fighting for these issues for so long, he is the only one who has that reputation. He is not someone who used to be a Republican. He is not someone who used to take money—or still takes money—from Wall Street. He is the real deal.”

Sarandon began trending on Twitter after Politico reporter Holly Otterbein made note of the remark.

“He is not someone who used to be a Republican,” says Susan Sarandon while introducing Bernie Sanders at an ice cream social in Iowa, talking about how he’s fought for the same issues for years.



She doesn’t name names, but Elizabeth Warren was formerly a registered Republican. pic.twitter.com/3R2hR2aRLw — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) August 19, 2019

OK, who thinks it's a good idea to get a Jill Stein voter to comment on politics in 2019. — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) August 19, 2019

Bernie Sanders and his surrogates will be our #1 obstacle to taking back the Senate and White House for the people.



It's disappointing and disturbing to watch them continue down this road.



Let's hope folks in Iowa, NH, CA and SC send Bernie packing early — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 20, 2019

Speaking of, here’s Susan Sarandon advocating a Trump presidency: https://t.co/8X4whAAnLl — Jeremy Thomas (@hey_itsthatguy) August 19, 2019

It takes some serious gall to try to shade someone for being a Republican years ago when you yourself habitually waste your vote on the Green Party, thus handing the election to a Republican horror show of an administration. — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) August 19, 2019

In regards to @ewarren previously having been a Republican, I have two question for you, or @SusanSarandon or @SenSanders:



1) Is @BernieSanders a Democrat yet?



2) Is no one allowed to learn, or change, or grow, or evolve? — Neil Kaplan (@NeKap) August 20, 2019

Trotting out Susan this early means he has no other cards to play but shit-talking and disruption. — The Speaker’s Dragonzord (@PelosiSquadFive) August 19, 2019