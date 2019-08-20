Susan Sarandon Slammed for Taking Potshot at Elizabeth Warren at Bernie Sanders Event in Iowa: WATCH

Susan Sarandon appeared to take a potshot at Elizabeth Warren at a campaign event for Bernie Sanders in Iowa on Monday.
“He is not someone who used to be a Republican,” said Sarandon, who is frequently criticized for helping Trump get elected in 2016. Warren was a registered Republican until the mid-1990s.
FLASHBACK: Bill Maher Asks Susan Sarandon to Explain Her ‘Bernie or Bust’ Mentality: ‘What if Chicken’s Not on the Menu?’
Said Sarandon at the event: “When people know and when they hear the senator’s policies, when they see his track record, when they know how authentic he is and how he has been fighting for these issues for so long, he is the only one who has that reputation. He is not someone who used to be a Republican. He is not someone who used to take money—or still takes money—from Wall Street. He is the real deal.”
Sarandon began trending on Twitter after Politico reporter Holly Otterbein made note of the remark.