NYPD Seeks Man Who Sprayed ‘Kill The Gay Away’ on Side of Building: WATCH

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help identifying a man suspected of spraying the phrase “KILL THE GAY AWAY” on an abandoned building at 11 Avenue A in Manhattan’s East Village at 2:40 am on August 8.

The city’s Crimestoppers unit described the man as 5’6″ with curly long blonde hair, wearing a green shirt and a yellow messenger bag and released this surveillance video and images.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.