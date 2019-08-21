Delusional Log Cabin Republicans Spokesman Says LGBT Community is Better Off Under Trump Than It Was Four Years Ago: WATCH

Log Cabin Republicans quisling Charles Moran defended the group following the resignation of board member Jennifer Horn over LCR’s endorsement of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

Said Moran: “Jennifer is a friend and up until 24 hours ago she was a fellow board member with me on the national board. But like so many disaffected Republicans who have not been comfortable with President Trump and with his record, I look at the question of, ‘Is America better off now than it was four years ago and is the LGBT community better off now than it was four years ago?’ And under President Trump, the answer is inarguably, yes. President Trump is the first person elected president of the United States who supported gay marriage and also has a background supporting equality issues both as a businessman and as a philanthropist. But now also as a president of the United States.”

“We always try to follow the rule of trust but verify,” added Moran. “And looking at President Trump’s appointments, appointing people in our organization, taking meetings with our organization, and just really advancing the big causes that are important to the LGBTQ community.”

Michelangelo Signorile has an excellent response to LCR’s endorsement in the Washington Post. Read that HERE.