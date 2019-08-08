D.C. Gay Nightclub ‘Town Danceboutique’ Will Resurrect Itself in a Former Baptist Church

D.C.’s gay nightclub Town Danceboutique, which closed its doors last summer, may rise again, in a former Baptist church.

The Club’s owners made the announcement via Twitter: “After two full years of searching for a potential new space for a nightclub for the LGBTQ community, we are excited to confirm that we have found a space that has remarkable potential. And while it is no small undertaking, we look forward to creating a brand new, dynamic nightlife experience for DC.”

The Washington Post adds: ‘The church on North Capitol Street NE, in a rapidly gentrifying area of the District, had been the home of St. Phillips Baptist Church since 1948, according to the church’s website. “After much prayer and planning,” it sold the church building in 2017 and has relocated to Temple Hills, Md. … In its liquor license application with the Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration, Town’s owners requested occupancy for 524 people, with 125 seats outside and hours of operation from noon to 4 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 5 a.m. on weekend nights.’