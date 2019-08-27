Missy Elliott Performs Epic Retrospective at MTV VMAs Before Accepting ‘Video Vanguard’ Award: WATCH

Missy Elliott performed a medley of her hits “Throw It Back”, “The Rain”, “Hot Boyz”, “Get Ur Freak On”, “Work It”, “Pass That Dutch”, and “Lose Control” at the MTV VMAs before accepting the well-deserved “Video Vanguard” Award.

Said Missy: “I promised I wouldn’t cry…I have worked diligently for over two decades. And I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award. So it means so much to me. I promise it don’t go unnoticed – the support and love that y’all have shown me over the years.”