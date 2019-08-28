Modesto, Madame X, Hurricane Dorian, Boris Johnson, Beth Ditto, Pete Davidson, Buttigieg: HOT LINKS

MODESTO. Straight Pride event fizzles. “While organizers of Saturday’s straight pride rally in Modesto had envisioned an event that would draw several hundred people, the rally turned out to be a few dozen people gathered in a barn, which was cut short by the venue’s owner, followed by a protest in front of Planned Parenthood, which was closed.”

MADAME X. Madonna postpones opening dates of tour: “She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!!”

HURRICANE DORIAN. Storm forecast to strengthen to Category 3.

BREAKING: National Hurricane Center has upped their intensity forecast with a CATEGORY 3 Hurricane Dorian making landfall in central east coast of FL on Monday! Rapid intensification expected after passing near St Thomas later today with a bend to the west expected this weekend! pic.twitter.com/fWaNxCgPWh — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 28, 2019

We're going to get a "windshield wiper" effect as the perpendicular landfall (⊥) will require the entire FL coast to remain vigilant. A westward track over the peninsula will do little to interrupt #Dorian and it would re-emerge into the Gulf of Mexico over bathtub warm waters. pic.twitter.com/Ff8qwbl1Wk August 28, 2019

MORE LIES. Trump administration caught in lie over reason for not attending climate meeting at G7.

UNDERWATER. North Korea building nuclear submarine. “Satellite photos indicate North Korea is building a ballistic missile submarine and may be making preparations to test a submarine-launched missile, according to an analysis of the commercial images by experts at a Washington-based think tank.”

UNITED KINGDOM. Boris Johnson asks Queen to shut down Parliament to jam through Brexit deal: ‘The government has asked the Queen to suspend Parliament just days after MPs return to work in September – and only a few weeks before the Brexit deadline. Boris Johnson said a Queen’s Speech would take place after the suspension, on 14 October, to outline his “very exciting agenda”. But it means the time MPs have to pass laws to stop a no-deal Brexit on 31 October would be cut.’

PINK POUND. Beth Ditto shades Taylor Swift: “I was like, great anthem… straight white girl? Cool, thanks. Released just in time for Pride! I wonder where the proceeds are going for that, you know? That’s the thing that bothers me about it.”

CHINA. We haven’t called Trump about trade deal. “China did not and will not surrender.”

BOYS IN THE BAND. Here’s Jim Parsons filming a shopping scene on the streets of NYC.

HOPE. Pete Buttigieg fundraiser to feature artist Shepard Fairey as DJ: ‘Fairey was creator of the “Hope” poster for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, an image that became so iconic that the original went on display at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington. It’s unclear whether Fairey will produce artwork for Buttigieg’s campaign, but he told the website Yello in June that the South Bend, Indiana mayor was his favorite candidate “so far.”’

JEFFREY EPSTEIN. New video of inside Epstein’s mansion.

RANT OF THE DAY. Pete Davidson tells University of Central Florida to stop using their phones, calls them “f**king retarded.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Sacha Baron Cohen in “The Spy”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. David Archuleta “Paralyzed”.

