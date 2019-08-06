Pete Buttigieg Reveals Gun Violence Plan: ‘It’s Too Late for Trump Not to Be a White Nationalist, and to Not Bear Some Responsibility’ — WATCH

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday blasted Donald Trump for facilitating hate crimes and mass shootings in the U.S. with his rhetoric.

"Ordinarily… [a mayor] would automatically welcome a visit from a President of either party," Mayor Pete Buttigieg says about lawmakers asking the President to cancel his planned visit to El Paso. "We've got a President right now who is incapable of bringing people together." pic.twitter.com/STIBSTYwDH — New Day (@NewDay) August 6, 2019

Said Buttigieg: “It’s too late for him not to be a white nationalist, and to not bear some responsibility for what’s happened here. … What he could do is refrain from divisive and politicizing rhetoric, and focus on making something happen. How about some action? I remember his inaugural speech where he said American carnage stops right now. I remember back when he said he was going to actually do something about guns before the NRA [National Rifle Association] put him in his place and reminded him that he’s not allowed to say that.”

Buttigieg also released a $1 billion plan to begin to put an end to gun violence and extinguish radical extremism and white nationalism.