What’s Your Kink? — WATCH

Michael Henry, Jimmy Fowlie, and Peter Kim found themselves wondering when it is that sexual “liberation” turns into sexual “degradation.”

Said Henry of his kink: “I like it when a guy grabs me by the face, kisses me on the lips, and tells me he has feelings for me. But it never happens. I never hold hands with a guy. I never feel a guy’s touch on my shoulder or whisper in my ear. And I’ve only every once had a guy tell me he had feelings for me. Sounds like the simplest things to have but I don’t know how to have them.”

“I do know how to have a guy choke me or worship my stinky feet, or want to ruin my a**hole,” Henry continued. “And I’ll probably keep doing those things too those because it’s the only way I know how to successfully have touch with a guy. But I don’t know how to hold hands.”