Vegas Man Who Killed His Gay Son Gets Bail Reduction, House Arrest Against Mother’s Wishes

Back in November we reported that Wendell Melton shot his 14-year-old son Giovanni after an argument about the teen’s sexual orientation. Melton had reportedly pulled a gun on his son a previous time after catching the teen with his boyfriend.

This week, Giovanni’s mother Veronica expressed anger after her ex-husband’s bail was reduced and he was allowed house arrest while awaiting trial.

KTNV reports: “Veronica also asked why a hate-crime enhancement was not added to the charges. She believes the killing was motivated by her son’s orientation.”

Sonja Jones, Giovanni’s former foster mom, told KSNV back in November: “Giovanni was abused physically and mentally and spiritually for many, many years. [Wendell] hated the fact that his son was gay. I’m sure that inside of his mind, he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.”

