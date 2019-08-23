Towleroad Gay News

Provincetown Bloomed into an ‘Enchanted Forest’ for Its 2019 Carnival Celebration: 40+ of Our Favorite Photos and Videos

“Enchanted Forest” was the theme of the 2019 Carnival celebration in the LGBTQ resort town of Provincetown, Massachusetts on Thursday and tourists and townies alike turned out the most enchanting lewks for this year’s festival.

🌲#EnchantedForest Park Rangers reporting for service. #ptown #provincetown #carnival #gay #gayboy #gaycation #parkservice #glitter

The parade’s grand marshal was comic, actress (Orange is the New Black), and owner of Provincetown’s new “supper club” music venue ‘The Club’, Lea DeLaria. Also appearing the parade was a section of Gilbert Baker’s 1.25-mile-long rainbow flag brought to Provincetown from Key West. There were too many fairies, gnomes, tree spirits, forest rangers, cub scouts, satyrs, centaurs, butterflies, trolls, storybook characters and mushrooms to count, but here are a few of our favorites. We’ll be adding more — so come back.

😎💚🌲 #EnchantedForest

Carnival 2019 in beautiful Provincetown!

BABIES 1ST CARNIVAL: 2019 ENCHANTED BANJI REALNESS 🎪🎭🧚🏾‍♀️💗🔫🏳️‍🌈🎪🎭💗🔫🏳️‍🌈🎪🎭🧚🏾‍♀️🔫🎪🎭🧚🏾‍♀️💗🔫🏳️‍🌈🎪🎭🧚🏾‍♀️🔫🏳️‍🌈🧚🏾‍♀️🎪🎭💗🔫🏳️‍🌈🧚🏾‍♀️🎪🎭🧚🏾‍♀️💗🔫🏳️‍🌈🎪🎭🧚🏾‍♀️💗🔫🏳️‍🌈🎪🎭🧚🏾‍♀️💗🔫🏳️‍🌈🎪🎭🧚🏾‍♀️💗🔫🏳️‍🌈 #gay #carnival #happy #gays #speedo #summer #ptown #fag #beachlife #home #follow #gayselfie #gaypride #gayhot #gold #gaysnap #lewks #gaylove #amorgay #gayisokay #boston #gayboys #queerasfuck #instagay #enchanted #justdance #gaymen #enchantedforest #provincetown

CARNIVAL SCAPERS!!!!!

Happy Carnival 2019! #PTown #Pride #Carnival

Boo sighting at #Ptown #Carnival! #oitnb

Yay! #ptown2019 #ptowncarnival

Category is: troll realness #carnival #ptown

PLUS: Towleroad’s own Carnival 2019 images

  • The beauty of the universe consists not only of unity in variety, but also of variety in unity.” ― Umberto Eco
  • “When you’re in doubt, glitter it out” ― Barbie
  • She’s waiting He’ll be back, I have faith in this love track
  • “Fashion is ephemeral, dangerous and unfair.” ― Karl Lagerfeld
  • Trevor project. Floating healthier self-esteem
  • Not out of the woods yet: AIDS Support Group Cape Cod.
  • Popular Carnival Look : Day harness + insect wings…with portable cocktail and light smokey eye.
  • Butterflys as traffic issue
  • Fairy work is real work.

Slide images: Michael Goff, Towleroad CEO

