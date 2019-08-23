Provincetown Bloomed into an ‘Enchanted Forest’ for Its 2019 Carnival Celebration: 40+ of Our Favorite Photos and Videos

“Enchanted Forest” was the theme of the 2019 Carnival celebration in the LGBTQ resort town of Provincetown, Massachusetts on Thursday and tourists and townies alike turned out the most enchanting lewks for this year’s festival.
The parade’s grand marshal was comic, actress (Orange is the New Black), and owner of Provincetown’s new “supper club” music venue ‘The Club’, Lea DeLaria. Also appearing the parade was a section of Gilbert Baker’s 1.25-mile-long rainbow flag brought to Provincetown from Key West. There were too many fairies, gnomes, tree spirits, forest rangers, cub scouts, satyrs, centaurs, butterflies, trolls, storybook characters and mushrooms to count, but here are a few of our favorites. We’ll be adding more — so come back.
Baby’s 1st Carnival. The PBC Enchanted Taproom is restored to normal hours today – so come bite the hair of the dog in good company!! ~ Major gratitude for everyone that helped make our float teem with magic yesterday: @adrianesteban , @dinartexavier , @itsnotjohn , @thebeff , and especially @christopher_spaulding_ for his brilliance ❤️ ~ ~ ~ #ProvincetownBrewingCo #enchantedforest #carnival2019 #ptowncarnival #babysfirstcarnival #WereHereWereQueerWeLikeToDrinkBeer #GivesGreatHead #PBC #BottomsUp #QueerBeer #ActivismAfterHours #Draftivism #ShowUsYourCan #BloodSweatAndBeers
Bang the Queen Vic, it’s a wrap on #carnival2019. More pics to come. @bangthequeen @queenvicptown #[email protected] @ptownhacks #provincetown #enchantedforest #dragstagram #gaystagram #instagay #drag #dragqueen #gaytravel #gayguys #carnival2019 #ptowncarnival #ptownproud #myprovincetown #myptown
BABIES 1ST CARNIVAL: 2019 ENCHANTED BANJI REALNESS 🎪🎭🧚🏾♀️💗🔫🏳️🌈🎪🎭💗🔫🏳️🌈🎪🎭🧚🏾♀️🔫🎪🎭🧚🏾♀️💗🔫🏳️🌈🎪🎭🧚🏾♀️🔫🏳️🌈🧚🏾♀️🎪🎭💗🔫🏳️🌈🧚🏾♀️🎪🎭🧚🏾♀️💗🔫🏳️🌈🎪🎭🧚🏾♀️💗🔫🏳️🌈🎪🎭🧚🏾♀️💗🔫🏳️🌈🎪🎭🧚🏾♀️💗🔫🏳️🌈 #gay #carnival #happy #gays #speedo #summer #ptown #fag #beachlife #home #follow #gayselfie #gaypride #gayhot #gold #gaysnap #lewks #gaylove #amorgay #gayisokay #boston #gayboys #queerasfuck #instagay #enchanted #justdance #gaymen #enchantedforest #provincetown
#provincetown is legit my favorite place in the world! Someone tell me how I can live here! It’s been a wonderful week and so sad tomorrow is our last day here! Ringing in another #carnival with the boys! . . . . . #enchantedforest #ptown #ptowncarnival #instagay #gaystagram #woof #bigbadwolf #intothewoods #grimmsfairytales #thebettertoseeyouwithmydear #scruff #scruffygay #scruffy #fairytail
PLUS: Towleroad’s own Carnival 2019 images
Slide images: Michael Goff, Towleroad CEO