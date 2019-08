A herd of frightened elephants was saved on Tuesday after they slid into a muddy mining pit in Pahang’s forest reserve, 125 miles east of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Rescuers came to the aid of the pachyderms using a backhoe to dig a path by which the elephants could find their way out, which they did.

The rescue was captured on video by Malaysia’s Department of Wildlife.