Rapper Young Thug Says He’s Not Gay: ‘I’m the Straightest Man in the World’

Rapper Young Thug addressed speculation that he’s gay in an interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3 LA on Wednesday. Complex reports that the discussion has been sparked by the rapper’s fashion sense.

Said Young Thug: “People judge me and people say, ‘gay.’ But it’s like, n***a, at one point I probably had more hoe… I’m saying, it’s serious. If people think that I’m gay, they already misjudged. I’m the straightest man in the world. I hate guys, what the fuck are you talking about? I’m not even having no threesome with no n***a, you know that’s gay.”