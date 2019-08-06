Harris, Sanders, and Booker Campaigned at Church Led by Pastor Who Says Gays are Going to Hell

Rev. Robert E. Fowler Sr. / YouTube

2020 Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders held a town hall, and Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker attended services at a Las Vegas Baptist Church whose pastor says gay people are going to Hell for their sins.

The Mercury News reports: “It isn’t clear what the three presidential candidates — all staunch supporters of LGBTQ rights — knew about the Rev. Robert E. Fowler Sr.’s position on homosexuality when they campaigned at Las Vegas’ Victory Missionary Baptist Church, but his views are hardly a secret: A 2017 Las Vegas Review-Journal column about his perspective on gay rights shows up on the first page of results for a Google search of his name.”

In an interview over the weekend, Fowler said he stood by his beliefs that homosexuality and child molestation are comparable sins and added that “homosexuality, adultery, fornication, those are all sexual sins addressed in scripture.”

The paper notes that in a 2013 radio interview Fowler said “whether you commit adultery, whether you commit fornication, whether you’re a child molester, you gossip, you lie, you cheat on your taxes, you don’t pay your tithes, things of that nature — all of that is wrapped together as sin, along with homosexuality. And so at our church, we don’t believe that there’s any one sin that’s greater than anything else.”