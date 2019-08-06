Author Toni Morrison Has Died

Toni Morrison, the Nobel Prize-winning author of Beloved, The Bluest Eye, The Song of Solomon, and many others has died at the age of 88, according to her publisher Alfred A Knopf.

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”



February 18, 1931 – August 5, 2019 pic.twitter.com/DWnElCpMKc — Alfred A. Knopf (@AAKnopf) August 6, 2019

'In a statement on Tuesday, her family and publisher Knopf confirmed that the author died in Montefiore Medical Center in New York on Monday night after a short illness. Describing her as "our adored mother and grandmother", Morrison's family said: "Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well lived life. While we would like to thank everyone who knew and loved her, personally or through her work, for their support at this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we mourn this loss to our family."'


