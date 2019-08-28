Russian Bakery Fined $150 for ‘Faggots Not Allowed’ Sign

A Russian bakery in Kemerovo, Siberia was fined $150 for a sign it had placed at its entrance that said the Russian equivalent of “faggots not allowed.”

The Moscow Times reports: ‘The bakery’s co-owner, Anton Ipatov, told the 360tv.ru news website at the time that the sign didn’t discriminate against anyone. The Kemerovo central district court has found the bakery’s co-owner, Anton Ipatov, guilty of “inciting hatred” and fined him 10,000 rubles. The court said that the sign “humiliates homosexuals as … a group of people distinguished on the basis of sexual orientation” and negatively impacts others’ feelings toward LGBT people.’