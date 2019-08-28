Hurricane Dorian Expected to Strike Florida as Category 3 Storm

The National Hurricane Center has just increased its intensity forecast for now Tropical Storm Dorian, saying it’s expected to impact Central Florida as a Category 3 storm.
The AP reports: “At 11 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Dorian was located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it had strengthened slightly, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) while moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph). The Hurricane Center said the storm could grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida. The storm was expected to dump 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain with isolated amounts of 8 inches (20 centimeters).”