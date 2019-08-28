Hurricane Dorian Expected to Strike Florida as Category 3 Storm

The National Hurricane Center has just increased its intensity forecast for now Tropical Storm Dorian, saying it’s expected to impact Central Florida as a Category 3 storm.

BREAKING: National Hurricane Center has upped their intensity forecast with a CATEGORY 3 Hurricane Dorian making landfall in central east coast of FL on Monday! Rapid intensification expected after passing near St Thomas later today with a bend to the west expected this weekend! pic.twitter.com/fWaNxCgPWh — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 28, 2019

Here are the 11 AM AST/EDT August 28 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Dorian: https://t.co/3MJMucK0nP pic.twitter.com/QtRsvXgc2E August 28, 2019

The AP reports: “At 11 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Dorian was located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of St Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it had strengthened slightly, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) while moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph). The Hurricane Center said the storm could grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida. The storm was expected to dump 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain with isolated amounts of 8 inches (20 centimeters).”