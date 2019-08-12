Anthony Scaramucci No Longer Supports Trump’s Re-Election Bid, Says GOP Should Consider Replacing Top of Ticket: WATCH

Anthony Scaramucci says he’s not “neutral” on the president and says it’s “pretty obvious” that he no longer supports Trump’s re-election bid.

“He is giving people a license to hate,” the former communications director told CNN’s John Berman.

Scaramucci said he wants Republicans to consider replacing Trump on the ticket: “I’m calling for it to be considered, yes. I think you have to consider a change at the top of the ticket when someone is acting like this. … Do I still support the president? Yes, I do. However, the racially charged comments, the divisive tweeting, the nonsense coming from the president is not helping the country.”

Scaramucci said that after he spoke out against Trump in recent remarks he’s gotten a lot of support: “The overwhelming flood of texts, phone conversations, and support last night from people that are actually inside the White House, up on Capitol Hill, former elected officials, current people in positions of power, current elected officials is truly staggering.”

To those asking, “what took so long?” You’re right. I tried to see best in @realDonaldTrump based on private interactions and select policy alignment. But his increasingly divisive rhetoric – and damage it’s doing to fabric of our society – outweighs any short-term economic gain. August 12, 2019

Berman asked Scaramucci to clarify remarks he made calling Trump “evil:” “There’s a pernicious evil in trying to divide the country. So at the end of the day, you know, I’m really a very big-time programmatic person when I step back and look at where we are as a nation, we could be doing so much better than we’re doing right now. We wake up in the morning. We’re like, okay. What’s he going to do now? What’s he going to say? How’s he going to say it? And in the beginning, it was sort of entertaining. And you were like, there’s the real change needed in Washington. So hopefully this will provide some level of disruption. But what is this all about? Is this about the country? Is this about the individual? If it’s about the individual, that’s not really how the country got set up.”

Scaramucci compared Trump to Chernobyl in a Sunday interview with Axios: “We are now in the early episodes of ‘Chernobyl’ on HBO, where the reactor is melting down and the apparatchiks are trying to figure out whether to cover it up or start the clean-up process.”

Scaramucci also blasted Trump early on Sunday morning, saying the president would eventually turn on the entire country.