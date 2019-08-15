Equinox Owner Stephen Ross Faces Flak from Corey Johnson, Rag & Bone, Prabal Gurung Over Ties to NY Fashion Week Venue ‘The Shed’

Stephen Ross, The Related Companies chairman already facing boycotts of his gyms Equinox and SoulCycle, is facing flak on another front following his hosting of a Trump fundraiser in the Hamptons.

Ross serves on the board of The Shed at Hudson Yards, a major New York Fashion Week venue that will host dozens of NYFW events in September, and the designers are beginning to drop.

Major fashion label Rag & Bone has pulled out of the venue following news of Ross’s involvement with the Trump fundraiser, and designer Prabal Gurung says he will no longer be considering a show at Hudson Yards’ The Vessel.

I was previously in conversation with Hudson Yards’ The Vessel as the venue for my brand’s upcoming 10 year show during NYFW. When I heard about this fundraiser, I chose to pull my participation. August 7, 2019

WWD reports: “Other designers, including Humberto Leon and Dana Lorenz, have also expressed outrage toward Ross’ fundraiser. Lorenz, who runs the jewelry label Fallon, took aim at Ross’ wife, fellow jewelry designer Kara Ross, who holds a seat on the Council of Fashion Designers of America board. Lorenz posted a formal letter to CFDA chairman Tom Ford and chief executive officer Steven Kolb on her Instagram account, canceling her membership to the organization.”

Seven other designers with show locations not yet disclosed told the Daily Beast they won’t be using The Shed: Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Zimmermann, Carolina Herrera, R13, Marina Moscone, and Collina Strada.

And now City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is the first board member of The Shed to speak out against Ross, in a statement to the Daily Beast.

Said Johnson: “It is disappointing to see Stephen Ross support Donald Trump, who clearly does not share New York values and every day demonstrates his efforts to divide our country. I urge Stephen Ross to reconsider his support for this cruel, racist, and misogynistic president. There are a lot of Trump supporters in this town on a lot of boards. This is America and they can support who they want. But they should know that many people in this city are horrified at this administration, and they should expect to hear from these people. New Yorkers aren’t shy about expressing their disgust, and it’s one of our best qualities.”