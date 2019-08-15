Activists Call for Boycott of Gay San Antonio Nightclub ‘Pegasus’ After Homocon Owner Announces 2020 Challenge of Joaquin Castro (D-TX)

Activists in San Antonio are calling for a boycott of the gay nightclub Pegasus after its gay Republican owner Mauro Garza announced he’s challenging Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) for his seat in Congress.

On Fri, Aug. 9, @Mauro4Texas announced his @GOP run for @USCongress #TX20. His club, The Pegasus, books drag performers from around the nation, we are calling for a nationwide boycott in an effort to defund his contributions to anti-LGBTQIA+ politicians/platforms. #ProtestThePeg pic.twitter.com/hEoUG0ctmE — Protest the Peg (@PegProtest) August 12, 2019

Garza, a Trump supporter, regularly attacks the immigrant and transgender communities in social media posts, professes his love for Chick-fil-A, and celebrates homophobes like Karen Pence and Ted Cruz.

In 2018, he ran a failed campaign for the seat vacated by Lamar Smith.

SACurrent reports: “If you don’t remember Garza from the crowded 2018 TX-21 Republican primary, all you really need to know is that he cavorted about in a red MAGA-esque cap with the slogan ‘Make TX-21 Greater.’ Consistent if anything, his social media feeds are awash with Trump retweets and anti-AOC memes.”

Said the activist group, which is tweeting under the handle Protest The Peg: “We must stand together to ensure that political attacks on our community are denounced. We must work in unison to curtail monetary support of anti-LGBTQIA+ movements. Every time we spend our hard-earned dollars at Pegasus Nightclub, we are paying to support our oppression.”

The group also made note that RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kennedy Davenport performed at Pegasus recently and refused to honor the boycott:

“We understand there are many artists who rely on the entertainment industry as their source of income. We are fully aware of the limits systemic oppression can impose on us to secure employment and meet our needs. We recognize that our spaces are the safest for LGBTQIA+ talent to work. However, the LGBTQIA+ entertainment industry provides different platforms that reach large audiences. We ask that you use those platforms responsibly and refrain from contracting talent to attend or perform at Pegasus Nightclub.”

We demand @Mauro4Texas sell Pegasus & the property itself so that #LGBTQ money no longer goes to supporting xenophobic, racist, misogynistic, and anti-LGBTQ ideologies.



We will continue the boycott until he’s out of business or sells it all. #ProtestThePeg #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/EqsIrRU45d — Protest the Peg (@PegProtest) August 13, 2019