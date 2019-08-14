Rep. Steve King (R-IA): If Not for Rape and Incest, ‘Would There Be Any Population Left?’ — WATCH

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) defended his position on not allowing exceptions for rape and incest in anti-abortion legislation he tried to pass in Congress to the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa on Tuesday.

Said King: “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that? Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that.”