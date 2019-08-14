Todd Chrisley, Ayanna Pressley, Jeffrey Epstein, Billy Porter, Diver Eric Blevins, West Hollywood, Little Women: HOT LINKS

JEFFREY EPSTEIN. Two prison guards slept through checks, falsified records: “The two staff members in the special housing unit where Mr. Epstein was held — 9 South — falsely recorded in a log that they had checked on the financier, who was facing sex trafficking charges, every 30 minutes, as was required, two of the officials said. Such false entries in an official log could constitute a federal crime. In fact, the two people guarding Mr. Epstein had been asleep for some or all of the three hours, three of the officials said.”

DOESN’T KNOW BEST. Todd Chrisley charged with tax evasion.

TRUMP HOTEL. Government spent thousands at Trump hotel for Secret Service protection of Donald Jr.

THE OCCUPANT. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley’s name for Trump.

NYPD. Domestic terrorists increasingly focused on the Big Apple: “The NYPD unit that collects intelligence on terroristic threats has discovered a growing trend of racist online rhetoric circulated by white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups — and directed at New York, said John Miller, the Police Department’s deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism.”

LADY GAGA. Singer will fund more than 160 classroom projects in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton after mass shootings.

BILLY PORTER. Pose actor has a hard time watching his love scene: “Making love, sex is the most vulnerable of places that a human can be in with another person.”

ERIC BLEVINS. Gay diver becomes world champion with husband at his side: “Eric Blevins, an accomplished college diver and now college diving coach who is openly gay, won the men’s world masters diving championship in the 3-meter springboard at the the 18th FINA World Masters Championships Gwangju, South Korea.”

INDIA. Teen drives sends new BMW into river because he wanted a Jaguar and didn’t get one.

TYLER CAMERON. Bachelorette star gets down to his skivvies for Mack Weldon campaign.

WEST HOLLYWOOD. Is gentrification making it less gay? “This was the community in which the guys would come to shop. You know, gays like things a little tighter, a little shorter, a little skimpy or a little shearer. They like it a little sexier,” Block said. “Now, we’re just becoming a kind of big city. Money comes in, developments come in, restaurants come in.”

NORTH CAROLINA. North Carolina Gay + Lesbian Film Festival is now the OutSouth Queer Film Festival: “The new name reflects programming efforts to include everyone under the LGBTQ umbrella, an important change for the second-largest LGBTQ film festival in the Southeast, which is dwarfed only by OUTshine in Miami, a festival that has undergone a similar rebranding in recent years.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Little Women.

EMMYS PLOT OF THE DAY. RuPaul and James Corden plan to thwart Marie Kondo. “Me and you, we go back to our houses, we throw out everything that doesn’t spark joy, but we dump it outside her house. So she can’t get out the door, we’re at the Emmys, even if they call her name we’ll go up, we’ll accept it together.”

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Rodrigo Casado.