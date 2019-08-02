Amy Klobuchar, 90210, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, Will Hurd, Mustard Ice Cream, Lee Pace, Lauv, Tove Lo: HOT LINKS

2020. Amy Klobuchar announces she has met the donor threshold to participate in third and fourth debates: ‘In an email to supporters less than forty-eight hours after debating in Detroit, Klobuchar announced more than 130,000 donors catapulting her into the fall phase of the Democratic primary. “Now onward and upward,” the supporter email — first reported by NBC — read. Klobuchar’s campaign previously said she’d met the polling qualification of at least two percent in four major surveys for the ABC-hosted debate in Houston, Texas. But meeting the donor threshold makes her the eighth of 24 candidates to check both qualifying boxes. ‘

MAGA. Trump supporter arrested after beating postal worker outside Cincinnati rally: “Dallas Frazier, 29, was arrested Thursday in the 300 block of Broadway Street, according to Lt. Steve Saunders with the Cincinnati Police Department.”

This happened outside the Keep America Great rally at US Bank Arena.@CincyPD arrested Dallas. Longer video shows him being hauled off and lots of shouting, bad language. Before to the assault, witnesses tell me Dallas was shouting back and forth with a few protesters. #WLWT pic.twitter.com/aNNXykecAI August 2, 2019

REBOOT TALK. The cast of the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot talks about playing exaggerated versions of themselves.

SAOIRSE KENNEDY HILL. Grandaughter of RFK dies of apparent overdose at Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port. ‘The authorities issued a statement confirming a death at the property but did not disclose the identity of the victim or the cause of death. “Early this afternoon Barnstable police responded to a residence on Marchant Avenue in Hyannis Port for a report of an unattended death,” said Tara Miltimore of the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. “The matter remains under investigation by the Barnstable police as well as state police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.”’

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

WILL HURD. The only Black House Republican says he won’t seek reelection: “I have made the decision to not seek reelection for the 23rd Congressional District of Texas in order to pursue opportunities outside the halls of Congress to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security.”

POLAND. Catholic church doubles down on anti-gay rhetoric: ‘In a sermon given to mark the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw uprising by Polish resistance fighters against Nazi occupation, the archbishop of Krakow, Marek Jedraszewski, described Poland as under siege from a “rainbow plague” of gay rights campaigners he compared to Poland’s former Communist rulers.’

$2.5 MILLION. Katy Perry told to pay up.

LEE PACE. On growing up as part of the queer community.

RELIGIOUS RIGHT. Leaders won’t call Trump a racist. “He judges people on whether they support him,” Jeffress said. “If you embrace him, he’ll embrace you. If you attack him, he’ll attack you. That’s the definition of colorblind.”

MUSTARD ICE CREAM. It’s a thing.

ALL IN THE FAMILY. Matt Baume takes another look at Beverly LaSalle. “In the last Culture Cruise video, I talked about how the show All in the Family introduced Beverly LaSalle, presenting a female impersonator as being worthy of love and respect at a time when TV tended to depict queer people as mere punch lines. But Beverly was also one of the first queer characters on television to come back for more than one episode, growing closer to the Bunkers over the course of years… until her storyline took a dark turn.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. f*ck, i’m lonely (with Anne-Marie)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Ariana Grande, Social House “boyfriend”.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Tove Lo “Bad As The Boys”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Loren.