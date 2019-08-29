Teddy Quinlivan, Dorian, Joker, Stephanie Grisham, Botox, Lil Nas X, Meryl Streep, Chris Cuomo: HOT LINKS

WH PRESS SECRETARY STEPHANIE GRISHAM. Donald Trump never lies: “No. I don’t think they’re lies. . . . I think the president communicates in a way that some people, especially the media, aren’t necessarily comfortable with. A lot of times they take him so literally. I know people will roll their eyes if I say he was just kidding or was speaking in hypotheticals, but sometimes he is. What I’ve learned about him is that he loves this country and he’s not going to lie to this country.”

NEVER LIED. Trump spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany says the president has never lied.

BOTCHED. Woman caught on video breaking into Texas Botox clinic using power saw.

KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND. I’m out of the 2020 race: “I will support whoever the nominee is, and I will do whatever it takes to beat Trump.”

Today, I am ending my campaign for president.



I am so proud of this team and all we've accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.



To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let's go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT August 28, 2019

GO BLUE. Sasha Obama has chosen her college…

RIP. Alan Fleishman, longtime Brooklyn activist: “Following a five-year battle with cancer, Alan Fleishman, a political organizer and Democrat who was central to building the LGBTQ community’s political power in New York City, passed away on August 27. He was 62.”

DORIAN. Hurricane forecast to strengthen to Category 4.

UPDATE: National Hurricane Center now forecasts Hurricane #Dorian to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane on its approach to Florida on Monday.



Still considerable uncertainty about where along (and if) Dorian will make landfall … average solution is Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/a5tTxMj3LY — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 29, 2019

GUATEMALA. Openly gay congressman girds for battle: “Guatemala’s first openly gay congressman Aldo Davila was only elected two months ago and has yet to take up his seat, but death threats have already stopped him walking the streets of his own city.”

LIL NAS X. Rapper makes history with CMA nomination: “The Country Music Awards nominated the track from Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus in the category of Musical Event of the Year. … Lil Nas X is now the first out gay man to be nominated at the CMAs”

CAYMAN ISLANDS. Appeal to stop gay marriage begins: “A lawyer representing a lesbian couple whose court victory legalized same-sex marriage in the Cayman Islands five months ago said a government appeal against the ruling, which opened on Wednesday, sought to deny the basic right to marry.”

LIFTED LION. Trump/Pence 2020 campaign lifts new logo from suspended white supremacist Twitter account.

TEDDY QUINLIVAN. Chanel Beauty hires first transgender model. “My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a fagot, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job…”

JUDY. Sam Smith and Renee Zellweger duet on new song for Judy soundtrack.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas and Gary Oldman in The Laundromat.

TRAILER 2 OF THE DAY. Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Ali.