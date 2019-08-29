Teddy Quinlivan, Dorian, Joker, Stephanie Grisham, Botox, Lil Nas X, Meryl Streep, Chris Cuomo: HOT LINKS

WH PRESS SECRETARY STEPHANIE GRISHAM. Donald Trump never lies: “No. I don’t think they’re lies. . . . I think the president communicates in a way that some people, especially the media, aren’t necessarily comfortable with. A lot of times they take him so literally. I know people will roll their eyes if I say he was just kidding or was speaking in hypotheticals, but sometimes he is. What I’ve learned about him is that he loves this country and he’s not going to lie to this country.”
NEVER LIED. Trump spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany says the president has never lied.
BOTCHED. Woman caught on video breaking into Texas Botox clinic using power saw.
KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND. I’m out of the 2020 race: “I will support whoever the nominee is, and I will do whatever it takes to beat Trump.”
GO BLUE. Sasha Obama has chosen her college…
RIP. Alan Fleishman, longtime Brooklyn activist: “Following a five-year battle with cancer, Alan Fleishman, a political organizer and Democrat who was central to building the LGBTQ community’s political power in New York City, passed away on August 27. He was 62.”
DORIAN. Hurricane forecast to strengthen to Category 4.
GUATEMALA. Openly gay congressman girds for battle: “Guatemala’s first openly gay congressman Aldo Davila was only elected two months ago and has yet to take up his seat, but death threats have already stopped him walking the streets of his own city.”
LIL NAS X. Rapper makes history with CMA nomination: “The Country Music Awards nominated the track from Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus in the category of Musical Event of the Year. … Lil Nas X is now the first out gay man to be nominated at the CMAs”
CAYMAN ISLANDS. Appeal to stop gay marriage begins: “A lawyer representing a lesbian couple whose court victory legalized same-sex marriage in the Cayman Islands five months ago said a government appeal against the ruling, which opened on Wednesday, sought to deny the basic right to marry.”
LIFTED LION. Trump/Pence 2020 campaign lifts new logo from suspended white supremacist Twitter account.
TEDDY QUINLIVAN. Chanel Beauty hires first transgender model. “My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a fagot, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job…”
💄CHANEL BEAUTY💄 -I find I don’t cry anymore when things are sad, but isn’t it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me. My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a fagot, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job… This was a victory that made all of that shit worth it. I had walked 2 shows for Chanel while I was living in stealth ( stealth meaning I hadn’t made my trans identity public yet) and when I came out I knew I’d stop working with some brands, I thought I’d never work with the iconic house of Chanel ever again. But here I am in Chanel Beauty Advertising. I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community. The world will kick you down, spit on you, and tell you you’re worthless. It’s your job to have the strength to stand up and push on, to keep fighting, Because if you give up then you will never experience the tears of triumph. Thank you to everyone who made this dream a reality! @nicolaskantor @shazmakeup @sebastienrichard1 @casadevallbelen
JUDY. Sam Smith and Renee Zellweger duet on new song for Judy soundtrack.
TRAILER OF THE DAY. Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas and Gary Oldman in The Laundromat.
TRAILER 2 OF THE DAY. Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.
