Terrence Malick, Tan France, Ken Cuccinelli, Barry Manilow, Tumblr, Valencia, Princess Diana: HOT LINKS

KEN CUCCINELLI. Trump’s top immigration official suggests rewrite of Statue of Liberty poem: “Give me your tired and your poor — who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge.”

Here's acting USCIS director Ken Cuccinelli saying on NPR this morning that the Statue of Liberty plaque should be changed to read, "give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet, and who will not become a public charge." pic.twitter.com/q8OoNn3k6r — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2019

HE WRITES THE SONGS. Manilow and husband battling over Barry’s Broadway show: “It’s terrible. Barry’s up there at 76 years of age, and Garry’s sitting in the back of the theater eating bonbons.”

TUMBLR. Blogging platform sold to owner of WordPress for less than $10 million. “The network was acquired by Yahoo for $1.1 billion in 2013, before moving under Verizon’s umbrella through the carrier’s acquisition of Yahoo in 2017. Verizon’s desire to sell Tumblr had been previously known, but as of May, Pornhub had been the only bidder to show public interest. Automattic Inc. will buy the network and take on its 200 employees.”

SPAIN. Two gay men from Italy attacked in Valencia nightclub: “Marrazzo said the two men, ages 19 and 25, were insulted and beaten, and they called the hotline after receiving treatment for their injuries. He said the men plan to file a complaint with the Italian consulate.”

JEFFREY EPSTEIN. Where is co-conspirator and “recruiter” Ghislaine Maxwell?

SHARK ENCOUNTER OF THE DAY. Great White spotted a few miles off of Provincetown.

DIANA. Musical about the People’s Princess is headed to Broadway.

VEGAS. Man charged with planning attacks on synagogue, gay bars, gets court date: “Conor Climo, the man accused by the FBI of planning to attack gay and Jewish communities in the Las Vegas valley, is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23.”

GROOMING TIP OF THE DAY. Tan France’s face mask.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Terence Malick’s A Hidden Life. “Based on real events, from visionary writer-director Terrence Malick, A HIDDEN LIFE is the story of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife Fani and children that keeps his spirit alive.”

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Alphie by Eyehunee.