Lindsey Graham Curbing Asylum, Hugh Jackman, Lisa Marie Presley, Harrison Ford, Salem, Katydid: HOT LINKS

ASYLUM SEEKERS. Lawmakers blast Lindsey Graham for ramming through bill to curb asylum seekers: ‘One by one, the South Carolina Republican chairman’s longtime colleagues and allies on the other side of the aisle took turns eviscerating his leadership. “This is not the Senate I joined in 1993,” said the committee’s top Democrat, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.’

RIP. Atlanta mourns loss of Richard “Dick” Rhodes: ‘Rhodes made his way to Atlanta in 1971 where he later became a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Atlanta in 1988, the first openly gay man to do so. He told the Georgia Voice back in 2012, it sparked a fire to run for office.’

LISA MARIE PRESLEY. Forthcoming book reported to contain “bombshell” revelations about Michael Jackson and Elvis.

FUTURITY. Lesbian, gay, and bi women fare worse after cancer: ‘Boehmer identified 70,524 cancer survivors, which included 1,931 LGB participants from 35 US states and Guam (breaking down to 782 LGB men and 1,149 LGB women). After comparing outcomes of the LGB group with the rest of the survey participants, Boehmer saw that LGB women and men had less access to care, resulting in a worse physical and mental quality of life, especially for women.’

BIDEN 3-0-3-3-0. Huh?

MALAYSIA. Government censors Rocketman sex scenes: ‘Film buffs in the Southeast Asian country also took to social media to post criticism of the cuts, which included scenes depicting gay sex and men kissing, after “Rocketman” was released in Malaysian cinemas last week.’

GREATEST SHOWMAN. Hugh Jackman is flaunting his pecs at Bondi again.

HARRISON FORD. If we don’t protect nature we can’t protect ourselves.

ANGUS & ROBERTSON. Australian bookseller removes books promoting gay conversion therapy.

LIVERPOOL. Sisters walk free over homophobic assault, because of their kids: “Children playing in a Birkenhead street witnessed Leanne, 32, Louise, 29, and Samantha, 33, shouting and screaming. Pregnant Leanne swung the weapon at the victim, which missed his upper body, before they called him a “queer” and a “f****t”. But the three single mums all walked free from Liverpool Crown Court – because of the impact jail would have on their children.”

OREGON. Salem Public Library signs two-year lease to take up occupancy of building owned by anti-gay church.

MACRO BUG OF THE DAY. Katydid Nymph.

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY. 13 Reasons Why Season 3.

