Lara Spencer Apologizes for Ridiculing Prince George’s Interest in Ballet

Lara Spencer and the Good Morning America team ridiculed news that Prince George was interested in pursuing ballet in a segment on the morning show last week.

“Prince William says ‘Prince George absolutely loves ballet,'” said Spencer, but that didn’t stop her from mocking him.

“I’ve got news for you, Prince William. We’ll see how long that lasts,” added Spencer amid guffaws from George Stephanopoulos and the rest of the crew.

Spencer’s remarks prompted the hashtag #BoysDanceToo to begin trending on social media.

Dear @LaraSpencer and anyone that needs to hear it… BOYS DANCE TOO! #BoysDanceToo pic.twitter.com/RLeSaiORD3 — Mark Kanemura (@mKiK808) August 23, 2019

Hey @GMA . If @LaraSpencer thinks a boy doing ballet is funny, have her do this sequence live on air. I guarantee you that would be funnier than shaming a young boy who is passionate about the art of dance. 👀#BoysDanceToo #ArtSavesLives #GoodMorningAmerica #LaraSpencer pic.twitter.com/FDlXKMTDRF — DuJuan Smart, Jr. (@DJSmartJr) August 23, 2019

My Dad ripped it out of me for doing Ballet when I was about 8. 20 years later I sent him a clip of me playing Tony Manero, along with a voicenote saying.. "I get paid to dance now" followed by a big "HAAHAA!" (In the style of Nelson from The Simpsons) #boysdancetoo #MenWhoDance pic.twitter.com/hkaq3YAfZs — Lucas Rush (@lucasrush) August 23, 2019

Hey Prince George. 😊 Don't listen when they say boys shouldn't learn ballet. This was one seriously cool man, that went to ballet classes as a boy. When he grew up, ladies (and guys) loved him and all his dance moves. 😍😍😍#boysdancetoo pic.twitter.com/oznNK9sM84 — Hel (@HLucibello) August 23, 2019

Spencer apologized on Instagram over the weekend: “My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”