Lara Spencer Apologizes for Ridiculing Prince George’s Interest in Ballet

Lara Spencer and the Good Morning America team ridiculed news that Prince George was interested in pursuing ballet in a segment on the morning show last week.
“Prince William says ‘Prince George absolutely loves ballet,'” said Spencer, but that didn’t stop her from mocking him.
“I’ve got news for you, Prince William. We’ll see how long that lasts,” added Spencer amid guffaws from George Stephanopoulos and the rest of the crew.
Spencer’s remarks prompted the hashtag #BoysDanceToo to begin trending on social media.
Spencer apologized on Instagram over the weekend: “My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it.”