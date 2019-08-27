White House Responds to Taylor Swift’s Call to Pass Equality Act: It’s ‘Filled with Poison Pills’

The Trump administration responded on Tuesday after Taylor Swift noted that a petition at the end of her “You Need To Calm Down” video calling for passage of the Equality Act had reached enough signatures to warrant a response from the White House.

Said Swift upon accepting the “Video of the Year” award for “You Need To Calm Down”: “You voting for this video means that you want a world where we’re all treated equally under the law regardless who we love, regardless how we identify.”

Swift noted that at the end of the video there is a petition for people to call for passage of the “Equality Act,” legislation that would mandate equal protections for LGBTQ people under existing civil rights laws. Checking her watch, Swift said the petition now has half a million signatures “which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House.”

The White House responded on Tuesday to Swift’s request for a response.

Said (gay) White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere to CNN: “The Trump administration absolutely opposes discrimination of any kind and supports the equal treatment of all; however, the House-passed bill in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights.”

