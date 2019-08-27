Macron vs. Bolsonaro, Jeffrey Epstein, Pete Buttigieg and Some Lesbians, Amazon Fires, Whitney Houston: HOT LINKS

JEFFREY EPSTEIN. Video from outside prison cell is unusable. “While one hallway camera had unusable footage, another nearby camera caught clearer video, the Post noted, adding that it is unknown why certain footage was useable while some was not, as well as the extent of the glitch.”

POLITICO. Some lesbians won’t support Pete Buttigieg because it’s time for a woman to win: “It feels like a slap in the face to just go directly to the white gay guy, when for decades you’ve been trying to elect a woman and it didn’t happen last time,” said one lesbian Democrat who works in national politics. “If Pete Buttigieg is elected it won’t feel like a vindication of Hillary Clinton. If a woman is elected, it will.”

MACRON VS BOLSONARO. French President Emanuel Macron denounces Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for mocking French First Lady’s looks on Facebook. Bolsonaro demands apology before accepting aid for wildfires in Amazon.

DRONE FOOTAGE OF THE DAY. Preliminary devastation of Amazon fires. “Aerial footage shows the desolation left in the wake of fires that have swept the Amazon rainforest over the last month. Six states in Brazil’s Amazon region requested military help to combat record fires that are tearing through the rainforest. Environmentalists have said farmers clearing land for pasture were responsible for the uptick in fires. The Amazon is the world’s largest tropical rainforest and its protection is seen as vital to the fight against climate change because of the vast amounts of carbon dioxide it absorbs”

Breaking News: Brazil said it would reject aid to help fight fires in the Amazon rainforest after international leaders pledged support during the G7 summit.https://t.co/z4Nwo5d6Pd August 27, 2019

INDONESIA. President Joko Widodo says capital will move: “Indonesia’s president announced Monday that the country’s capital will move from overcrowded, sinking and polluted Jakarta to a site in sparsely populated East Kalimantan province on Borneo island, known for rainforests and orangutans.”

KIM KARDASHIAN. I did not buy my way into a law degree. “Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe.”

ZAMBIA. Police storm businessman’s home for alleged gay sex act.

TENNESSEE. Lambda Legal calls for disbarment of D.A. Craig Northcott: “Today, Lambda Legal, Tennessee Equality Project, and Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center of Rutherford County, Tennessee filed a formal complaint with the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, whose mission it is to protect the public from unethical attorneys through the attorney disciplinary process, calling for the investigation and disbarment of Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott following Northcott’s public statements that he does not file domestic assault charges if the violence occurred between same-sex spouses, does not recognize “homosexual marriage,” and would not prosecute Tennessee county clerks who deny marriage licenses to same-sex couples.”

IMAGINARY HURDLE OF THE DAY. The white line.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Dickinson.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kygo and Whitney Houston “Higher Love”.

MUSIC VIDEO 2 OF THE DAY. Tegan and Sara “I’ll Be Back Someday”.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Paul Austria.