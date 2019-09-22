Towleroad Gay News

Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins Make Their Relationship ‘Instagram Official’

Actors Andrew Rannells, 41, and Tuc Watkins, 53, who played boyfriends Hank and Larry in the Broadway production of Boys in the Band, have gone public with their real-life relationship, posting photos to social media this week.

Both will reprise their roles in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Boys in the Band. They’ll also act together in Showtime’s Black Monday, Broadway.com reports: ‘Watkins has booked a guest arc as a Republican congressman alongside Rannells in the series-regular role of Blair Pfaff; Black Monday follows the aftermath of the 1987 stock market crash. A second-season start date will be announced soon.’

