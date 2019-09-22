Elizabeth Warren Surges to Lead in New Iowa Poll

Buoyed by support from young caucusgoers, Elizabeth Warren has surged to the lead in a new Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

CNN reports: ‘A surging Sen. Elizabeth Warren is challenging Joe Biden’s dominance in the race for the Democratic nomination, standing at 22% to the former vice president’s 20% in a new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers.Although neither candidate holds a clear lead at this point, the new poll finds Warren and Biden well ahead of other contenders for the Democratic nomination. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ support has dipped to 11% in this poll, with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9% and Sen. Kamala Harris at 6%. Sens. Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar each land at 3%, while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, investor Tom Steyer and businessman Andrew Yang each have the backing of 2% of likely caucusgoers.’

The Des Moines Register adds: “Warren … is the also first choice of 27% of those under 35, compared to Sanders, the U.S. senator from Vermont, at 22%. Trailing further behind are South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden, both at 9%.”

The poll was taken of 602 likely Democratic caucusgoers between September 14-18 and has a margin of error of 4 points.