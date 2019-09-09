Blake Griffin Lobs Filthy Jokes at Caitlyn Jenner During Comedy Central’s Alec Baldwin Roast: WATCH

NBA star Blake Griffin directed several not-safe-for-prime-time jokes at Caitlyn Jenner during Comedy Central’s roast of Alec Baldwin, which premieres on the network on September 15.

Said the Pistons forward: “Caitlyn completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white dick.”

As the audience and panel gasped, Griffin continued: “Caitlyn’s pussy is so young, Alec just called her ‘a rude thoughtless little pig.'” Griffin was referencing the infamous viral voice mail Baldwin left for his 11-year-old daughter in 2011.

But that wasn’t the end. Griffin added: “Honestly, I want to take this moment to publicly thank you. As an athlete I want to thank you for your bravery. As a human, I want to thank you for the doors you’ve opened. And on behalf of the entire NBA, and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues.”