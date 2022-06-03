As screenwriter and star of Hulu’s ‘Fire Island,’ Joel Kim Booster puts the Pride in ‘Pride and Prejudice’; Reviews and other recent Queer Pop Moments

Published by

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — The romantic comedy “Fire Island” is a very gay, very horny, very charming riff on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” set on present-day Fire Island in New York. There is banter aplenty, a lot of it dirty. Both sweet and filled with spiky humor, it comes from screenwriter Joel Kim Booster, who also stars alongside Margaret Cho and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Bowen Yang, the latter of whom is one of Booster’s closest friends — on screen and in real life. Though it touches on everything from beauty standards to classism to racism — the snobs in the film are ripped, white and obn… Read More

Read More

‘Fire Island’ review: This gay rom-com offers a shallow dip into the ocean that is modern queer culture

Published by

The Seattle Times

It’s important for there to be bad queer rom-coms, because there are plenty of bad straight rom-coms. Every quote-unquote “gay movie” does not have to be “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” or “Call Me By Your Name.” In this sense, “Fire Island,” a new movie written by comedian Joel Kim Booster and starring Booster and “Saturday Night Live’s” Bowen Yang, is important. Based on a script originally written for the doomed TV streaming app Quibi, and a plot that feels more like a gimmick (“What if ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ but gay and modern-day?”) than a passion project, “Fire Island” is a mess with a few …Read More

