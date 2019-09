Celine Dion released three new songs on Wednesday morning, and last night delivered the cover art for Courage, her first studio album in six years.

The lead single off Courage is “Imperfections”, co-written with Lauv (Ari Leff), Michael Pollack, Nicholas Perloff-Giles, and Dallas K, who also produced it.

“Courage”, written by Stephan Moccio, Erik Alcock and Liz Rodrigues.

“Lying Down”, co-written with David Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort, and Sia.