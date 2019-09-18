Corey Lewandowski Explodes After Being Called on Admission He Lies to the Press: WATCH

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski exploded at CNN’s Alisyn Camerota when she confronted him about his admission before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that he has “no obligation” to be honest with the media.

“Are you lying now, for instance?” asked Camerota.

After being asked if he only feels the obligation to tell the truth when he’s under oath, Lewandowski screamed about former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, former FBI director James Comey, and others: “If you’re going to hold me to a standard, hold your same employees and contributors to that same standard.”

Lewandowski’s hearing with the House panel on Tuesday was obstructive from the beginning.

The Daily Beast reported: “Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) could not get through his questioning of Lewandowski—President Trump’s former campaign manager and a key figure in Robert Mueller’s report—without the witness slow-walking by asking for a copy of the report itself and then asking for instructions on how to find specific passages. Then, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the top Republican on the panel, forced two groan-inducing votes on parliamentary procedure, which devolved into gavel-banging and shouting from Democrats and Republicans over Lewandowski’s clock-chewing tactics and Nadler’s move to give himself more time for questioning, respectively. … Lewandowski’s conduct so infuriated Democrats that several members called for him to be held in contempt of Congress for obstructing their investigation. Near the end of the hearing, Nadler dangled the punishment but ultimately suggested the committee had bigger fish to fry.”

In his interview with New Day, Lewandowski claimed he didn’t have any reason to be held in contempt: “I’m happy to come back… after the five or six-hour charade I went through.”

Camerota also confronted Lewandowski about his claims that the Mueller Report said there was no obstruction, even though he admitted he never read the report.

CNN was slammed on Twitter after announcing that they had invited Lewandowski to appear on the morning show, one day after the ridiculous performance he gave to the House committee.

Lewandowski told FOX & Friends on Wednesday morning that he’s very close to announcing a bid to challenge Jeanne Shaheen for her U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire: “I wanted to get through yesterday before I made the final decision. I’m very, very close to announcing my decision on the U.S. Senate race. This is the number one rated television show in America right now, and if I was going to do it, I promise you I would do it on this show. But the truth is, I’ve got to spend a little more time with my family.”