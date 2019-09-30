‘Color Purple’ Actress Fired for Facebook Post Saying ‘I Do Not Believe Homosexuality is Right’ is Suing Theatre Because Her Career is in Ruins

Oluwaseyi Omooba, who was due to play the lead role of Celie in Leicester’s Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome’s co-production of the Broadway musical of The Color Purple, was fired earlier this year before her run began for remarks in an old Facebook post in which she said homosexuality is unnatural and not “right”.

Now Omooba is suing for breach of contract against the Curve Theatre in Leicester and her former agents, Michael Garrett Associates, according to the Daily Mail: “The case reignites the controversy about whether Christians can publicly express or hold views they say are based on the Bible.”

Omooba told the Mail that she is no longer invited to auditions and she was dumped by all her agents. She said she contacted six other agents but all turned her down, “describing her as ‘talented but misguided’ and brainwashed by her faith.”

Omooba is being repped by the Christian Legal Centre, whose CEO told the Mail: “This story sends a chilling message that if you express mainstream biblical views, you will be punished and lose your career if you do not immediately renounce your beliefs. This cannot go unchallenged and we are determined to fight for justice in this case.”