Transgender Boxer Patricio Manuel is the New Face of Everlast

Transgender boxer Patricio Manuel is the new face of international iconic boxing and fitness brand Everlast.

CNBC reports: “On Dec. 12, 2018, he became the world’s first transgender boxer to compete in a professional fight — and he came away with a win, to boot. On Sept. 26 he made history again when iconic boxing brand Everlast named him the face of its company — a position previously held by boxing legends Jack Dempsey, Sugar Ray Robinson and Canelo Álvarez.”

Manuel, who began his boxing career as a female competitor in the early ’00s, told CNBC that he realized he was living a lie: “Once I realized that I was trans, I knew that I needed to live my life being seen as a man. I was juggling back and forth for a while. … I realized that I needed to go all-in and risk it all. … We only have one life to live. As cliché as that sounds, I really try to live my life having the least amount of regrets as possible.”