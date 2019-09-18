Cazwell Gets into a Gay Bar Grind on ‘Duo Lingo’ — WATCH

Cazwell‘s new track and video, featuring Tom Bike and Mad Science, is a celebration of men in thongs, Latino flavor, and dance music.

Said Cazwell: “The idea for the song came from when I was using the Duo Lingo app on my iPhone, trying to learn Spanish, and failing miserably, I might add. At the time, Tom Bike and I had been talking about doing a song together. I thought it would be cool if I did my part in English and he did his in Spanish. ‘Duo Lingo’ sounded like a good working title to start with.”

“I wish I could speak Spanish,” Cazwell added. “I date a lot of Latin men and it would come in handy. It can be a hindrance being white as hell as I am.”

The (wk-unfriendly) video, directed by Brad Hammer, was filmed in West Hollywood’s FuBar and features adult performers Cesar Xes, Beaux Banks, Fernando Figuero and Rudy Yos.

Added Cazwell: “Most of the boys in the video are dancers in West Hollywood where I DJ. I wanted to make sure the bar looked like a hole-in-the-wall dive bar, as grimy and as ratchet possible. We all have a hustle. Some people get their hustle on social media or on the go-go box and some people do it on Wall Street. I respect everyone’s grind. These boys have a lot of discipline and work very hard.”