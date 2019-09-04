‘Younger,’ ‘Elite,’ a New Camp Classic and More TV This Week

Elite

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

You’d be forgiven for thinking each city’s edition of The Real Housewives are indistinguishable, but I’m here to remind you The Real Housewives of Dallas stars an actual self-described “carny,” so … Season premiere Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo.

TV Land’s series Younger brings its sixth season to a close Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern. Starring Broadway favorite Sutton Foster, the series had its fair share of queer storylines and co-stars out actor Nico Tortorella.

Take your sexy teen drama with a side of telenovela Friday with new episodes of the Spanish-language series Elite on Netflix. The show features multiple queer characters, including our favorite pair, Omar and Ander.

Mindy Kaling plays an upstart writer on a late-night talk show hosted by Emma Thompson in Late Night, coming to Amazon Friday. The film tackles big issues like feminism and representation with still plenty of humor and heart.

It’s still early for the TV season to be in full swing, so treat yourself Saturday to a screening of A Simple Favor, premiering on Epix at 8 p.m. Eastern. It’s an utterly batsh*t “thriller” starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, and, trust me, it’s a contemporary camp classic in the making.

What are you watching this week on TV?