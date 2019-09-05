A Cat Caretaker, a Date Dealbreaker, and a Sole Survivor on 3 New Episodes of Gay Sketch Show ‘Matt & Dan’ — WEB SERIES

Last month Matt got some “Walking Head” in the premiere of Season 2 of the gay sketch show Matt & Dan starring Matt Wilkas and Daniel Vincent Gordh and we’re catching you up with two recent episodes and another that dropped today.

In Episode 2, a cat caretaker (Kaliko Kauahi) arrives to take care of Matt and Dan’s pet during their vacation to Ibiza.

Brian Jordan Alvarez joins Matt and Dan for Episode 3, in which Matt discovers the giggly dealbreaker of a new relationship.

In Episode 4, Matt sits down for an interview about his plane crash experience with the TV series “Sole Survivor”, but he’s having a little trouble telling his story.