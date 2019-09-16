Glitterbox, Downton Abbey, OxyContin, Elizabeth Warren, Buttigieg vs O’Rourke, RuPaul, Ross Mathews: HOT LINKS

WORKING FAMILIES PARTY. Elizabeth Warren gets endorsement of group that endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2016. “The progressive political outfit’s move bolsters Warren’s left-wing credentials as she continues to gain ground on former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls.”

PURDUE PHARMA. Maker of OxyContin files for bankruptcy: “Purdue Pharma L.P. today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle on a framework for settling the U.S. opioid litigation facing the Company with 24 state attorneys general, analogous officials from 5 U.S. territories, the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee in the multidistrict litigation (MDL), and co-lead counsel in the MDL.”

SURVIVOR. RuPaul just tied a big Emmy record!

TAX RETURNS. 8 years of Trump tax returns subpoenaed by Manhattan D.A.: “The subpoena was issued by the Manhattan district attorney’s office late last month, soon after it opened a criminal investigationinto the role that the president and his family business played in hush-money payments made in the run-up to the election.”

GUN CONTROL. Beto O’Rourke and Pete Buttigieg take different tacks: ‘Buttigieg agreed with Sen. Chris Coons’ (D-DE) assertion that conservatives are going to use O’Rourke’s demand to take away AR-15s “will be played for years at Second Amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns.” “Look, right now we have an amazing moment on our hands. We have agreement among the American people not just for universal backgrounds checks but we have a majority in favor of red flag laws, high-capacity magazines, banning the new sale of assault weapons,“ he further noted on CNN’s State of the Union. “This is a golden moment to finally do something.”’

Leaving millions of weapons of war on the streets because Trump and McConnell are “at least pretending to be open to reforms”?



That calculation and fear is what got us here in the first place. Let’s have the courage to say what we believe and fight for it. https://t.co/SSnFT600Vm — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 15, 2019

JAMES CORDEN VS BILL MAHER. Late Late Show host responds to Maher over fat-shaming: “There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy. We’re not. We get it, we know. We know that being overweight isn’t good for us. I’ve struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight.”

CREEPY DATA GRABS. iOS 13 set to expose Facebook’s efforts to use your private data.

ROSS MATHEWS. On flamboyant men, dating again, and his recent 10-year relationship. “If I were able to tone it down a bit, maybe I’d be more successful than I am. But I just am not equipped with that ability.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Franky Cammarata, Christian Hogue, Chase Mattson, Elliot Meeten and more….

GLITTERBOX. Ibiza club hopes to break open island’s overwhelmingly straight club culture. ‘When Glitterbox was founded five years ago, it was a welcome respite from the electronic dance music and techno nights that dominated the island’s nightlife. “I remember going to Ibiza in 1986 and 1988 and the dancefloors had real personality,” says Simon Dunmore, Glitterbox’s driving force and the founder of house label, Defected. “It was real hedonism, and there were real fashionista personalities. We wanted to bring that back.”’

SERIES RECAP OF THE DAY. Downton Abbey, which you may want to watch before you see the new movie. Also, don’t miss this piece of news on the film’s gay storyline.

QUANTUM MECHANICS THEORY OF THE DAY. Many worlds.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Eric Commette Evans.