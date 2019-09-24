Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump on Twitter, Hilariously Reclaiming His Mockery

16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg turned Trump’s mockery against him on Twitter.

Late on Monday, Trump posted a viral video of the activist angrily rebuking world leaders for refusing to act on climate change. Trump tweeted the video, snarking, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO September 24, 2019

Thunberg has now reclaimed Trump’s sarcastic snark for her Twitter profile.

Thunberg stared down Trump as he arrived at the United Nations on Tuesday.