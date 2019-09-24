Joe Biden to Call for Impeachment Proceedings Should Trump Not Comply with Congressional Demands

A Joe Biden campaign aide previewed a speech the 2020 candidate is to give on Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, saying that Biden will call for impeachment proceedings to begin against Donald Trump if the president refuses to comply with congressional demands for documentation related to a whistleblower complaint alleging he used U.S. aid as leverage in an attempt to get Ukraine to investigate Biden.

The NYT reports: ‘In a speech scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in Wilmington, Del., Mr. Biden will “make the point that Trump’s latest abuses are on top of all of his prior abuses,” a campaign aide said. The aide said that Mr. Biden would call on the president to comply with “all of Congress’s outstanding, lawful requests for information — in the Ukraine matter and in other investigations — and if Trump does not comply, Congress has no choice but to impeach.”’

156 House Democrats back an impeachment inquiry as of this posting.

Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are privately discussing the creation of a select committee, the Washington Post reports: “The California Democrat has spoken to key allies in recent days about establishing a special panel rather than leaving the task with the House Judiciary Committee, said several Democratic officials. Nothing has been decided, the individuals cautioned, but some members are expected to publicly endorse the move soon. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely describe private deliberations. Pelosi’s office declined to comment on the matter.”

