Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Isaiah Washington Says He’s Leaving Democratic Party After Getting Support from Trump

Actor Isaiah Washington, who was fired from Grey’s Anatomy in 2007 after calling co-star T.R. Knight a “faggot” on set, says he’s leaving the Democratic Party after getting support from Donald Trump for the First Step Act, “a bill which would reduce a prisoner’s sentence for good behavior and assist them to assimilate with society upon their release,” Newsweek reports.

Washington explained himself on FOX Nation’s show Nuff Said.

Newsweek adds: ‘Washington explained why he supports the #WalkAway movement, an online campaign encouraging people who feel left behind by the Democratic party to seek other alternatives, like the Republican party. Washington says Democrats are “not doing enough” for the black community.’

