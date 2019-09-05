Patti LuPone, GHB, Worcester, Brady Bunch, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Brad Goreski, Marti Gould Cummings: HOT LINKS

NYC. Drag queen and activist Marti Gould Cummings is running for City Council. ‘If elected, Cummings would be the first drag artist to be sworn into public office in the state of New York, and the second in the country following the victory of Los Angeles-based drag queen Maebe A. Girl, who was elected to the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council in April. José Sarria, who made history in 1961 for being the first out candidate to vie for office in the country, was also a drag performer. ‘

JUSSIE SMOLLETT. His lawyers are now blaming the police for investigating his staged hate crime.

GHB. The hidden epidemic of abuse, overdose, and death. “Thousands of men have spoken out about being spiked and sexually assaulted with the drug G for a major new investigation by BuzzFeed News and Channel 4 Dispatches, to be broadcast on Sunday night.”

GOD HELP US. Republican strategist says Donald Trump Jr. will seek the GOP nomination in 2024. “He is fluent in the language of whining, dickish grievance-mongering, which has replaced modern conservatism,” Wilson wrote. “Whether the GOP wannabe 2024 field knows it or not, it’s DJTJ’s opening shot for the 2024 nomination.”

UNUSUAL. A tomato grows in the East River.

THE TESTAMENTS. Hulu adapting Margaret Atwood sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale for the screen.

WORCESTER. Why does New England’s second-largest city have just one gay bar? ‘Providence, with a population roughly 6,000 people smaller than Worcester according to Census data, has a much more robust LGBTQIA+ scene with a cluster of gay bars, compared to the lone MB Lounge on Grafton Street in Worcester.’

ILLINOIS. Transgender people no longer need medical paperwork to correct gender markers on identity documents: “A new policy by the secretary of state’s office will make it easier for gender-expansive people to correct their gender markers on Illinois identity documents. The office introduced a new form Tuesday allowing for transgender, intersex and gender non-conforming people to correct their gender on driver’s licenses and state ID cards through self-designation, much like is already done for height, weight, hair color and eye color.”

BRADY BUNCH. Behind the HGTV home renovation…

FACEBOOK DATING. And they’re off!

HOLLYWOOD. Patti LuPone joins Ryan Murphy Netflix series: ‘In a Time Magazine profile, Murphy divulged that LuPone will join previously announced Tony nominee Holland Taylor (Ann) in his original series about Tinseltown’s relationship with the sex industry over the years. According to the Glee creator, it’s about “how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed.”’

BEEFCAKE. Harry Styles shows off his four nipples for The Face.

The boy is back.



For the second of our four covers, Harry Styles speaks and bares all for The Face.



Click to buy ➡️ https://t.co/hmkyiO2XZt#HarryStyles #TheFace #ComingSoon #PrintMagazine #SeptemberIssue pic.twitter.com/d4ms2pm8s7 — The Face Magazine (@TheFaceMagazine) September 4, 2019

NIGHTMARE FUEL OF THE DAY. A deep fake version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Lil Nas X “Panini”.

MUSIC VIDEO 2 OF THE DAY. Billie Eilish “all the good girls go to hell”.

NEW TUNES OF THE DAY. Camila Cabello “Shameless” and “Liar”.

NEW TUNE 3 OF THE DAY. Celeste “Strange”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Gretel & Hansel.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Brad Goreski.