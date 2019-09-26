Acting Director of Intelligence Joseph Maguire Testifies, Whistleblower Complaint Released: LIVE VIDEO

Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, is set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee at 9 am about a whistleblower complaint related to Donald Trump’s use of U.S. military aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political opponent. The complaint has been classified.

The NYT reports: “Mr. Maguire will be able to discuss why he and his general counsel disagreed with the inspector general for the intelligence agencies that the complaint needed to be handed over to the congressional intelligence panels.”

Meanwhile, new details have emerged about the complaint.

The NYT reports: ‘The intelligence officer who filed a whistle-blower complaint about President Trump’s interactions with the leader of Ukraine raised alarms not only about what the two men said in a phone call, but also about how the White House handled records of the conversation, according to two people briefed on the complaint.

The whistle-blower, moreover, identified multiple White House officials as witnesses to potential presidential misconduct who could corroborate the complaint, the people said — adding that the inspector general for the intelligence community, Michael Atkinson, interviewed witnesses.’

UPDATE: A declassified version of the whistleblower complaint has been released by the House Intelligence Committee:

