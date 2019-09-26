Male Model’s Hunched Runway Stomp at Paris Fashion Week Goes Viral: WATCH

German male model Leon Dame, who has walked the runways for labels like Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Gucci, Valentino, Bottega Veneta, had the biggest moment of his career on Wednesday when he fiercely stomped the runway for Maison Margiela and took social media by storm.

Dame, who sent iPhones into the air and attracted Rihanna as a follower with a divisive walk that one follower described as “a brash, baby giraffe leaving FABRIC at 7 am on a Sunday morning” and another described as a guy who looks like his Minecraft subscription has been canceled.

Dame told Vogue that he had choreographed it the night before: “I already had something on my mind, but I worked it out during the rehearsals with Pat Boguslawski the night before the show.”

Said designer John Galliano of his collection: “The overall theme and message of this collection is one of hope, being inspired by these amazing characters.Witnessing the very breakdown of the moral fiber of society, the trivialization of democracy and the European Union… Isn’t this what they fought for, for peace? I love this spirit of activism.”

Even Anna Wintour was amused.